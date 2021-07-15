Don't be shy, ask ii…should I buy IPO stocks ASAP or wait?
Whether you want to find out how to start investing or how the stock market works, don’t be shy, ask ii.
15th July 2021 09:39
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
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No question is a stupid one, so whether you want to find out what you need to do to start investing or how the stock market works, don’t be shy, ask ii. Email your questions to: ask@ii.co.uk
- The IPO market in 2021 so far: winners and losers
- Seven IPOs to watch out for during the rest of 2021
- UK’s IPO boom is best in a decade
- AIM IPO winners and losers in 2021
- Watch out for these new IPOs on AIM
- Five-point checklist for picking a winning IPO
- Find out more about new stock market flotations on ii's IPO page here
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