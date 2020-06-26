Funds Fan: returns of 20% plus, sustainable investing and Mike Fox interview
Our experts discuss the latest news, including fund performance and the reopening of a suspended fund.
26th June 2020 14:13
by Faith Glasgow from interactive investor
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Host Faith Glasgow, editor of Money Observer, and deputy editor Kyle Caldwell discuss the latest news, including the reopening of a suspended fund, and the sectors that have delivered strong returns since March’s market bottom.
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