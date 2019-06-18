How to find reliable dividend shares and avoid 'value traps'

Fund manager Stuart Rhodes explains how he finds shares that grow their dividends year in, year out.

In the seventh episode of our sister website Money Observer's Inside Track series, we put the questions to Stuart Rhodes, fund manager of the M&G Global Dividend fund. In the first video, Stuart explains how he finds shares that grow their dividends year in, year out. He also runs through the main "red flag" he sets store by in order to avoid "value traps" - a share that is in trouble and unlikely to keep its income promises.

Separately, he takes on our 30-second challenge, in which he makes the case for investing in the M&G Global Dividend fund.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

This article was originally published in our sister magazine Money Observer, which ceased publication in August 2020. These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser. Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.