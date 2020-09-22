How to invest podcast: what is investing?
Discover how investing works and what it can do to help grow your money.
22nd September 2020 16:11
by Sam Barker from interactive investor
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Discover how investing works and what it can do to help grow your money.
How to Invest is a podcast series designed to help you get to grips with the basics of investing.
We break down everything you need to know and how to get started. In this episode, interactive investor’s head of personal finance Moira O’Neill and news editor Sam Barker go back to the beginning and ask “what is investing?”. The pair explain how investing works and how it can help you achieve your life goals.
Listen to more interactive investor podcasts featuring our own investment experts, fund managers and industry commentators.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.