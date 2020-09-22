How to invest podcast: what is investing?

Discover how investing works and what it can do to help grow your money.

How to Invest is a podcast series designed to help you get to grips with the basics of investing.

We break down everything you need to know and how to get started. In this episode, interactive investor’s head of personal finance Moira O’Neill and news editor Sam Barker go back to the beginning and ask “what is investing?”. The pair explain how investing works and how it can help you achieve your life goals.

Listen to more interactive investor podcasts featuring our own investment experts, fund managers and industry commentators.