Inflation? The system is broken, says Mark Mobius
The veteran investor discusses his new book The Inflation Myth and the Wonderful World of Deflation.
4th December 2020 17:13
by Richard Hunter from interactive investor
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The veteran investor and expert in emerging markets discusses his new book The Inflation Myth and the Wonderful World of Deflation, which aims to debunk myths about inflation and explain why we should be happy about being in a deflationary world.
Time-stamped highlights
02:32 “Inflation is always the centre of attention”
02:48 “Major decisions affecting millions of people are determined by inflation numbers”
03:38 The ‘distorted’ basket of goods
09:16 Why are central banks targeting an inflation rate of 2%?
11:59 iPhones: always waiting for the iteration
13:03 Instead of measuring inflation governments should be measuring technological growth
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