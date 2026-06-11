Must read: Frasers Group makes bid approach for Hugo Boss
ii’s head of investment rounds up the morning’s big news.
11th June 2026 09:18
by Victoria Scholar from interactive investor
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A Hugo Boss store on Oxford Street, London. Photo by John Wreford/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images.
Hugo Boss has received a $2.3 billion takeover offer from its shareholder Frasers Group (LSE:FRAS) which already owns over 26% of the German fashion label.
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The offer of 38 euros a share is equivalent to a 4.3% premium to yesterday’s closing price. Hugo Boss shares have jumped over 6% to a premium to the offer price at around 38.8 euros, suggesting that investors believe an improved offer or a rival bid could emerge, with the former of the two looking more likely.
Frasers Group has a long history of building up stakes in struggling retailers over time, with several UK acquisitions bought out of administration. Hugo Boss’s share price has declined in recent years, down almost 50% from its 2023 highs, suffering since the post-pandemic boom.
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However, the difference this time is that Hugo Boss is a German brand, with a strong global reputation that has been delivering improved results lately thanks to a fruitful turnaround plan, although sales and profits still fell in the first quarter, highlighting how there is still a lot of work to do.
Frasers Group shares are down today but are up 13% so far this year.
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