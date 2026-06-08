Must read: sugar high for Tate & Lyle investors 

Global Markets

WTI and Brent crude are both up over 4% following missile strikes between Iran and Israel, representing the first direct attacks since April’s ceasefire, threatening Trump’s peace efforts and raising concerns about a prolonged conflict in the Middle East.

Asian markets sold off overnight with South Korea's Kospi tumbling and tech stocks Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix falling sharply. That was part of a wider sell-off in semiconductors and AI-linked stocks following the recent exuberant rally that's prompted profit taking among investors. Negative sentiment has carried forward to the European open with the Stoxx 600 under pressure. The FTSE 100 is in the red, with Polar Capital Technology Ord (LSE:PCT) leading the declines.

Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle (LSE:TATE) has agreed to an all-cash £2.7 billion takeover from US food and beverage ingredient firm Ingredion, sending shares in the FTSE 250 firm up over 12%. Tate & Lyle had already surged 45% a fortnight ago when the talks were first announced.

This is a very attractive offer for Tate & Lyle at 595p a share plus 20p a share in dividends, equivalent to a 64% premium prior to its recent surge. The announcement comes at a time when the UK business has been struggling with a weak share price performance and disappointing financial results, leaving the company vulnerable to a takeover. There are clear synergistic benefits to the deal, with both companies focused on growth in the sugar substitute space. For Ingredion, the acquisition will help boost its presence in Europe too.

Sugar is very much out of fashion. Rising awareness of its negative impact on health combined with the growth in weight loss jabs has shifting consumer preferences towards healthier alternative products instead.

Shares in Ingredion are down 6% over the last month and 9% so far this year.