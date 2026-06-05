Tech Focus: Alphabet, Anthropic, Nvidia, Marvell, Oracle

Marvell CEO Matt Murphy during the Computex trade show in Taipei this week. Photo: Cheng Chia Huang/Getty Images.

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Alphabet

Shares in Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) are down this week after announcing a share sale of over $80 billion (£59.4 billion), as it looks to fund its “AI infrastructure and global compute” as well as “tax obligations associated with vesting of employee equity awards”. A total of $10 billion will be raised through a private placement of shares to Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B (NYSE:BRK.B).

This is reportedly the largest secondary issue fund raise in history, outsizing most IPOs. In April, Alphabet upped its full-year capex forecast to between $180 billion and $190 billion as the AI hyperscalers look to spend hundreds of billions of dollars this year to fund their AI expansion plans.

Shares in Alphabet are down by around 5% over a one-week period, but are up 120% over the past 12 months. According to Refinitiv, analysts have a consensus buy recommendation on the stock with an average target price of $416.21.

Anthropic

Anthropic said on Monday that it had confidentially submitted plans for a proposed IPO, paving the way for the company to go public. The price and number of shares offered have not yet been confirmed. Its most recent official private valuation from late May stands at around $965 billion post-money after raising $65 billion from investors in a late-stage funding round. The company behind the AI assistant Claude’s valuation has surged from $380 billion in February.

Nvidia

NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) announced a new superchip for laptops and desktops called RTX Spark, which is designed to run AI features locally on PCs. This is the company’s first step into the consumer PC market beyond graphics processing units (GPUs).

Nvidia said this new technology “reinvents Windows PCs for the era of personal AI agents – offering a new class of computer that moves from tool to teammate”. CEO Jensen Huang said: “This is the new PC. The personal AI computer.” Nvidia shares jumped on Monday on the back of the announcement, while Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) and Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) shares fell amid competition concerns.

20 most-bought tech stocks on the ii platform

Source: interactive investor, 1-3 June 2026.

Marvell

Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MRVL) is the second most-bought tech stock on the interactive investor platform so far this week. Shares in the custom AI chipmaker soared to a record high on Tuesday thanks to upbeat comments from Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang. Speaking at the Computex trade show in Taipei, he said the semiconductor company would be the “next trillion-dollar company”, describing its networking and connectivity chips as essential.

The company currently has a market cap of $263.88 billion. Last week, Marvell said it expects $10 billion in custom chips revenue in fiscal 2029, thanks to cloud company spending on AI data centres.

Nvidia is an investor in Marvell having purchased a $2 billion stake in March. Shares in Marvell have jumped 50% over the past week extending gains to over 270% since the start of the year. According to Refinitiv, there is a consensus buy recommendation on the stock among analysts.

Week Ahead

Oracle

Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) will announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday 10 June after the market close. Earnings per share is expected to come in around $1.96 and revenue of $19.10 billion. Investors will be paying close attention to its total cloud revenue, which grew by 44% last quarter to $8.9 billion and is the fastest-growing part of Oracle’s business. In March, Oracle shares jumped after it reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.79 and revenue of $17.19 billion, both ahead of expectations and it raised its fiscal 2027 revenue guidance to $90 billion.

Citigroup, UBS, and Scotiabank have increased their target price on the stock so far in June ahead of earnings. According to Refinitiv, there is a consensus buy recommendation on the stock. Shares are up by more than 50% over the past three months and are up 16% over the last week.