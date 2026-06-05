Tech Focus: Alphabet, Anthropic, Nvidia, Marvell, Oracle
With the US technology sector as hot as ever, ii’s head of investment brings you the latest news, most-bought tech stocks and upcoming results.
5th June 2026 11:15
by Victoria Scholar from interactive investor
Share on
Marvell CEO Matt Murphy during the Computex trade show in Taipei this week. Photo: Cheng Chia Huang/Getty Images.
Cryptoassets are very high risk and you should be prepared to lose all your money before you invest
Alphabet
Shares in Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) are down this week after announcing a share sale of over $80 billion (£59.4 billion), as it looks to fund its “AI infrastructure and global compute” as well as “tax obligations associated with vesting of employee equity awards”. A total of $10 billion will be raised through a private placement of shares to Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B (NYSE:BRK.B).
This is reportedly the largest secondary issue fund raise in history, outsizing most IPOs. In April, Alphabet upped its full-year capex forecast to between $180 billion and $190 billion as the AI hyperscalers look to spend hundreds of billions of dollars this year to fund their AI expansion plans.
- Invest with ii: Buy US Stocks from UK | Most-traded US Stocks | Cashback Offers
Shares in Alphabet are down by around 5% over a one-week period, but are up 120% over the past 12 months. According to Refinitiv, analysts have a consensus buy recommendation on the stock with an average target price of $416.21.
Anthropic
Anthropic said on Monday that it had confidentially submitted plans for a proposed IPO, paving the way for the company to go public. The price and number of shares offered have not yet been confirmed. Its most recent official private valuation from late May stands at around $965 billion post-money after raising $65 billion from investors in a late-stage funding round. The company behind the AI assistant Claude’s valuation has surged from $380 billion in February.
Nvidia
NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) announced a new superchip for laptops and desktops called RTX Spark, which is designed to run AI features locally on PCs. This is the company’s first step into the consumer PC market beyond graphics processing units (GPUs).
Nvidia said this new technology “reinvents Windows PCs for the era of personal AI agents – offering a new class of computer that moves from tool to teammate”. CEO Jensen Huang said: “This is the new PC. The personal AI computer.” Nvidia shares jumped on Monday on the back of the announcement, while Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) and Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) shares fell amid competition concerns.
20 most-bought tech stocks on the ii platform
Source: interactive investor, 1-3 June 2026.
Marvell
Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MRVL) is the second most-bought tech stock on the interactive investor platform so far this week. Shares in the custom AI chipmaker soared to a record high on Tuesday thanks to upbeat comments from Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang. Speaking at the Computex trade show in Taipei, he said the semiconductor company would be the “next trillion-dollar company”, describing its networking and connectivity chips as essential.
The company currently has a market cap of $263.88 billion. Last week, Marvell said it expects $10 billion in custom chips revenue in fiscal 2029, thanks to cloud company spending on AI data centres.
Nvidia is an investor in Marvell having purchased a $2 billion stake in March. Shares in Marvell have jumped 50% over the past week extending gains to over 270% since the start of the year. According to Refinitiv, there is a consensus buy recommendation on the stock among analysts.
Week Ahead
Oracle
Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) will announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday 10 June after the market close. Earnings per share is expected to come in around $1.96 and revenue of $19.10 billion. Investors will be paying close attention to its total cloud revenue, which grew by 44% last quarter to $8.9 billion and is the fastest-growing part of Oracle’s business. In March, Oracle shares jumped after it reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.79 and revenue of $17.19 billion, both ahead of expectations and it raised its fiscal 2027 revenue guidance to $90 billion.
Citigroup, UBS, and Scotiabank have increased their target price on the stock so far in June ahead of earnings. According to Refinitiv, there is a consensus buy recommendation on the stock. Shares are up by more than 50% over the past three months and are up 16% over the last week.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.