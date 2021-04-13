Richard Hallett: The Richard Hunter Interview
Marlborough Multi-Cap Growth fund's manager on the opportunities in tech and healthcare, and more.
13th April 2021 19:54
by Richard Hunter from interactive investor
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Richard Hallett, manager of the Marlborough Multi-Cap Growth fund, looks at the opportunities presented in tech and healthcare, why he tends to avoid housebuilders, and the benefits of backing quality companies in a pandemic.
Highlights:
1:00 – the benefits of the fund’s multi-cap approach
6:21 – asset and geographical allocation
9:48 – Marlborough Multi-Cap’s top holdings
12:50 – the impact of Covid-19 on the portfolio
15:44 – what the next few months may have in store
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