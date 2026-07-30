Rolls-Royce guidance hike gives further boost to shares

Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE:RR.) sharply improved its full-year outlook – it now expects underlying operating profit of between £4.7 billion and £4.9 billion, up from around £4 billion to £4.2 billion. It also announced better-than-expected first-half earnings which soared by 46% to £2.5 billion with strength across civil aerospace, defence and power.

The company has benefitted from the backdrop of heightened geopolitical uncertainty and growing government defence budgets. Civil aerospace profitability has improved too. Rolls has another growing string to its bow – it is becoming to some extent a picks-and-shovels AI infrastructure play as its power division benefits from data centre demand.

Shareholders couldn’t have hoped for a better turnaround since the appointment of CEO Tufan Erginbilgic at the start of 2023. The stock has enjoyed a meteoric ascent and confidence in the company has skyrocketed. The company is returning cash to shareholders too through its share buyback announced in February. No longer a burning platform, Rolls-Royce is firing on all cylinders.

Rolls Royce has soared to the top of the FTSE 100 leaderboard Thursday, gaining over 4% and landing the stock up close to 20% year-to-date, sharply outperforming the FTSE 100 which hit a record high on Wednesday.