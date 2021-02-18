Terry Smith talks about Neil Woodford’s fund comeback

Watch Fundsmith founder and chief executive Terry Smith’s reaction to news that fallen star manager Neil Woodford is returning to fund management. His answer to our question might surprise you.

This interview is part of a longer conversation with the UK’s most popular fund manager. Speaking from his home in Mauritius, he discusses a wide range of investment issues with interactive investor’s Collectives Editor Kyle Caldwell and Head of Equity Strategy Lee Wild. To see more of the interview, which includes answers to 10 questions from ii customers, when it is published later this month, subscribe to the ii YouTube channel here. Remember to hit the notification ‘bell’ to receive our videos as soon as they’re published.