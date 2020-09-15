‘Waspi women’ lose state pension age appeal

Commenting on WASPI campaigners losing their Court of Appeal challenge over the raising of the state pension age and the impact this had on women born in the 1950s, Moira O’Neill, head of personal finance at interactive investor, says: “The loss will be a bitter (if not necessarily unexpected) pill for WASPI campaigners to swallow and is a timely reminder that savers cannot rely on future governments to keep promises regarding the state pension.

“Improvements to life expectancy is already pushing state pension ages up (and private pensions too) - and pressure to ease the financial pressure of the state pension on the government’s books may mean that our reliance on the state pension may need to alter too.

“The onus is increasingly falling on the shoulders of individuals to secure their financial future – and to plan well ahead.

“The absence of clear communication of the change was painfully obvious, and we have had devastating anecdotes from countless women (and their partners) affected by the rise in the retirement age for women have suffered financial hardship as a result. Governments need to do better.”