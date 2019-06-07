The Week Ahead: Five high-profile names report
Although scheduled corporate news is light on the ground, our head of markets has plenty to talk about.
7th June 2019 16:34
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
Share on
Although scheduled corporate news is light on the ground, our head of markets has plenty to talk about.
Monday 10 June
Trading Statements
Ferguson
AGM/EGM
Codemasters Group, ADES International Holding, Time Out Group, Zegona Communications
Tuesday 11 June
Trading Statements
Bellway, RWS Holdings, Oxford Metrics, Motorpoint, Quiz, Trifast, IG Design, Halma, CML Microsystems
AGM/EGM
Primary Health Properties, Ted Baker, Optibiotix Health, Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income, Bisichi Mining
Wednesday 12 June
Trading Statements
Boohoo.com, Summit Therapeutics, MHP, Norcros, Enteq Upstream
AGM/EGM
Steppe Cement, GAN, Velocys
Thursday 13 June
Tesco (LSE:TSCO) publishes its first-quarter results today, just two months after unveiling a strong set of full-year numbers. Investors will want further confirmation from CEO Dave Lewis that Tesco's four-year turnaround will complete either this year or next.
Also listen for indications that Lewis can deliver profitability within the 3.5-4.0% margin range, as promised, and about how Tesco plans to grow while defending market share against the discounters who continue to outperform.
Source: TradingView Past performance is not a guide to future performance
Stocks going ex-dividend on Thursday include Persimmon (LSE:PSN) and WPP (LSE:WPP)
Trading statements
Tesco, PZ Cussons, Volex Group, Majestic Wine, John Laing Environmental Assets, Smith (DS), Record, Onthemarket
AGM/EGM
Sirius Minerals, Taptica International, Union Jack Oil, Standard Life Investment Property Inc Trust, Just Group, Good Energy Group, Energean Oil Gas, Predator Oil & Gas, Concepta
Friday 14 June
AGM/EGM
Serabi Mining
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.