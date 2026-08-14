Week Ahead: JD Sports, Hays, Oxford Nanopore
It’s summer holiday season, but there are still some interesting company results to watch out for. Here are the key dates for your diary.
14th August 2026 13:14
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Monday 17 August
Trading statements
MTI Wireless Edge, Optima Health, Thungela Resources
AGM/EGM
Telecom Plus, UKR Product Group
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- Must read weekly preview: JD Sports, UK inflation
Tuesday 18 August
Trading statements
Cambridge Nutritional Sciences, Synectics
AGM/EGM
Cavendish, Syncona
Wednesday 19 August
Trading statements
Kenmare Resources, Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LSE:ONT)
AGM/EGM
Fenikso, James Latham
Thursday 20 August
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include: Anglo American, Centrica, Imperial Brands, Legal & General,
Trading statements
Hays (LSE:HAS), JD Sports Fashion (LSE:JD.)
AGM/EGM
Potter & Moore
Friday 21 August
Trading statements
Hunting
AGM/EGM
Eight Capital Partners, MHA, R8 Capital Investment
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