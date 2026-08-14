Week Ahead: JD Sports, Hays, Oxford Nanopore

It’s summer holiday season, but there are still some interesting company results to watch out for. Here are the key dates for your diary.

14th August 2026 13:14

by the interactive investor team from interactive investor

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A colourful representation of DNA

Monday 17 August

Trading statements

MTI Wireless Edge, Optima Health, Thungela Resources

AGM/EGM

Telecom Plus, UKR Product Group

Tuesday 18 August

Trading statements

Cambridge Nutritional Sciences, Synectics

AGM/EGM

Cavendish, Syncona

Wednesday 19 August

Trading statements

Kenmare Resources, Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LSE:ONT)

AGM/EGM

Fenikso, James Latham

Thursday 20 August

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include: Anglo American, Centrica, Imperial Brands, Legal & General, 

Trading statements

Hays (LSE:HAS)JD Sports Fashion (LSE:JD.)

AGM/EGM

Potter & Moore

Friday 21 August

Trading statements

Hunting

AGM/EGM

Eight Capital Partners, MHA, R8 Capital Investment

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

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