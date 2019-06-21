The Week Ahead: Record highs, economics and three mid-caps
Few big results are scheduled, but our head of markets identifies plenty of potential highlights.
21st June 2019 12:57
by Richard Hunter from interactive investor
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There are few big-name results scheduled, but interactive investor's head of markets Richard Hunter identifies plenty of potential highlights.
Monday 24 June
Trading Statements
Porvair, Fastjet, D4T4 Solutions, Civitas Social Housing, Polar Capital Holdings, Cake Box Holdings
AGM/EGM
Globalworth Real Estate Investments, TBC Bank, Spectra Systems Corporation, Nautilus Marine Services, RA International, Anglo-Eastern Plantations
Tuesday 25 June
Trading Statements
Pressure Technologies, Mind Gym, Gear4music Holdings, Northgate, RedT Energy
AGM/EGM
Silence Therapeutics, Exillon Energy, IQE, Afarak Group, Aston Martin Lagonda, Asiamet Resources, Argo Blockchain, Foresight Solar Fund, Attraqt Group, Animalcare
Wednesday 26 June
Trading Statements
Tullow Oil, Bunzl, John Wood Group, Autins Group, BCA Marketplace, Stagecoach
AGM/EGM
Hummingbird Resources, Sumo Group, Spinnaker Opportunities, Curzon Energy, Datang Intl Power Generation, Regal Petroleum
Thursday 27 June
Stocks going ex-dividend on Thursday include British Land (LSE:BLND), British American Tobacco (LSE:BATS), Burberry (LSE:BRBY) and JD Sports Fashion (LSE:JD.)
Trading statements
Serco, XPS Pensions Group, SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust, Liontrust Asset Management, Greene King, Itaconix, Manolete Partners
AGM/EGM
Serco, Marble Point Loan Financing, JZ Capital Partners, Jersey Oil and Gas, Inspiration Healthcare, Escape Hunt, Atalaya Mining, Touchstar, Africa Opportunity Fund, Altus Strategies, Yu Group, Trans-Siberian Gold, Tissue Regenix, First Derivatives, Gama Aviation, Erris Resources, Trian Investors1 Limited
Friday 28 June
AGM/EGM
Crimson Tide, W Resources, Grand Vision Media, Boussard & Gavaudan, Alexander Mining, Allied Minds, Anglo African Oil & Gas, Chapel Down, Cellcast, Nostra Terra Oil & Gas, KRM22, Goals Soccer Centres, Pennpetro Energy
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