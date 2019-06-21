The Week Ahead: Record highs, economics and three mid-caps

Few big results are scheduled, but our head of markets identifies plenty of potential highlights.

21st June 2019 12:57

by Richard Hunter from interactive investor

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There are few big-name results scheduled, but interactive investor's head of markets Richard Hunter identifies plenty of potential highlights.   

Monday 24 June

Trading Statements

Porvair, Fastjet, D4T4 Solutions, Civitas Social Housing, Polar Capital Holdings, Cake Box Holdings

AGM/EGM

Globalworth Real Estate Investments, TBC Bank, Spectra Systems Corporation, Nautilus Marine Services, RA International, Anglo-Eastern Plantations

Tuesday 25 June

Trading Statements

Pressure Technologies, Mind Gym, Gear4music Holdings, Northgate, RedT Energy

AGM/EGM

Silence Therapeutics, Exillon Energy, IQE, Afarak Group, Aston Martin Lagonda, Asiamet Resources, Argo Blockchain, Foresight Solar Fund, Attraqt Group, Animalcare

Wednesday 26 June

Trading Statements

Tullow Oil, Bunzl, John Wood Group, Autins Group, BCA Marketplace, Stagecoach

AGM/EGM

Hummingbird Resources, Sumo Group, Spinnaker Opportunities, Curzon Energy, Datang Intl Power Generation, Regal Petroleum

Thursday 27 June

Stocks going ex-dividend on Thursday include British Land (LSE:BLND), British American Tobacco (LSE:BATS), Burberry (LSE:BRBY) and JD Sports Fashion (LSE:JD.)

Trading statements

Serco, XPS Pensions Group, SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust, Liontrust Asset Management, Greene King, Itaconix, Manolete Partners

AGM/EGM

Serco, Marble Point Loan Financing, JZ Capital Partners, Jersey Oil and Gas, Inspiration Healthcare, Escape Hunt, Atalaya Mining, Touchstar, Africa Opportunity Fund, Altus Strategies, Yu Group, Trans-Siberian Gold, Tissue Regenix, First Derivatives, Gama Aviation, Erris Resources, Trian Investors1 Limited

Friday 28 June

AGM/EGM

Crimson Tide, W Resources, Grand Vision Media, Boussard & Gavaudan, Alexander Mining, Allied Minds, Anglo African Oil & Gas, Chapel Down, Cellcast, Nostra Terra Oil & Gas, KRM22, Goals Soccer Centres, Pennpetro Energy

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

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