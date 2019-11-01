What you need to know before buying a fund for an ISA or SIPP
BMO's Rob Burdett sheds light on the fundamentals you should evaluate before pressing the buy button.
1st November 2019 10:08
by Kyle Caldwell from interactive investor
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BMO's Rob Burdett sheds light on the fundamentals you should evaluate before pressing the buy button.
In a new video series focused on investment funds, deputy editor Kyle Caldwell considers what investors should look for in a fund that they are pondering including in their ISA or SIPP.
He talks to multi-manager Rob Burdett of BMO Global Asset Management about desirable fund manager qualities, how much weight you should give to past performance, and succession planning after the departure of a star.
Watch their conversation here.
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This video was originally published by our sister magazine Money Observer. Click here to subscribe.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.