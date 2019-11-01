What you need to know before buying a fund for an ISA or SIPP

BMO's Rob Burdett sheds light on the fundamentals you should evaluate before pressing the buy button.

In a new video series focused on investment funds, deputy editor Kyle Caldwell considers what investors should look for in a fund that they are pondering including in their ISA or SIPP.

He talks to multi-manager Rob Burdett of BMO Global Asset Management about desirable fund manager qualities, how much weight you should give to past performance, and succession planning after the departure of a star.

Watch their conversation here.

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This video was originally published by our sister magazine Money Observer. Click here to subscribe.

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