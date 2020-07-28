Why the gold price could go as high as $5,000
Best-selling author Diego Parrilla talks all things gold and upside potential with our head of markets.
28th July 2020 15:52
by Richard Hunter from interactive investor
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Best-selling author and portfolio manager Diego Parrilla talks gold with interactive investor's head of markets Richard Hunter. Diego is portfolio manager at Quadriga Asset Managers and wrote The Anti-Bubbles: Opportunities Heading Into Lehman Squared and Gold's Perfect Storm.
The pair discuss the rise and rise of gold (11:45), how high the yellow metal might go, and why investment is like picking a football team.
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