Woodford Patient Capital: The full report

On a day of more negative headlines for Neil Woodford, the fund manager has sought to reassure shareholders in Woodford Patient Capital that the investment case remains "compelling" despite recent disappointments.

He told them: "Patience has been required to get to this stage and it remains a prerequisite for investing in this part of the asset class."

Woodford added that there were many businesses in the portfolio with the potential to become multi-billion dollar companies in the next five years.

The trust, which launched three years ago with a focus on long-term capital growth through quoted and unquoted companies, revealed in its annual report that net asset value (NAV) declined 2% alongside a 7.2% share price fall in 2017.

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An upturn in fortunes followed in 2018, until this week's disastrous update from Irish biotech firm Prothena, which is the second biggest holding in the trust.

The blow for Prothena, which fell by as much as 70% on US markets, came after the Nasdaq-listed firm said that Pronto, the most advanced drug in its pipeline, had been discontinued after it failed two medical trials.

Woodford vowed to retain the holding and said the company was a much broader business than just its lead drug, with "multiple shots on goal" and a technology platform that is extremely valuable.

He added that Prothena's performance should not overshadow the progress that many of the portfolio companies have made.