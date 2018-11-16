Interactive investor wins award for mobile sharedealing

Interactive investor has won the award for best Mobile Sharedealing at the Investment and Wealth Management Awards 2018.

These awards identify and reward the best stockbrokers, products and financial service providers for their excellent service and value for money, as voted for by Investors Chronicle and Financial Times readers.

Alex Kovach, chief commercial officer of interactive investor received the award from host Shappi Khorsandi at a gala dinner in Glaziers Hall, London on 15 November.

Interactive investor’s free and easy-to-use mobile app helps you trade and manage your investments even when you’re on the move.

Ideal for use with our trading, ISA and SIPP accounts, our app is available for iPhone and Android devices. It’s as safe and secure as trading online, and you can trade, get quotes and manage your portfolios with a touch of a button.

It has a rating of 3.5 in the itunes store. The latest review is 5 stars, with the customer commenting: “Fantastic, fast and easy. Great platform to deal from.”

Mr Kovach says:

“We’re delighted that our customers have voted for us in this category. Mobile development has been a key focus for interactive investor in 2018 and will continue to be.

“We recognise that more people are using mobile to trade, monitor their portfolios and access information about their investments, and it’s our key goal to make it easier for them to do so.

“We’ve done lots of work this year to improve the performance of our mobile trading and app, and customers will continue to see further regular and frequent improvements as we continue to invest.”