Stock market indices
Explore the markets available to trade through ii.
FTSE 100
The 100 largest companies on the London Stock Exchange.
FTSE 250
The 250 largest companies on the London Stock Exchange.
FTSE All Share
An index of around 600 companies listed on the London Stock Exchange.
FTSE 350
An index of both the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250.
FTSE techMARK 100
An index representing some of the largest tech companies on the London Stock Exchange.
FTSE Small Cap
An index consisting of companies worth between $300 million and £2 billion.
FTSE AIM UK 50
An index of the 50 largest companies on the Alternative Investment Market.
FTSE AIM 100
An index of the 100 largest companies on the Alternative Investment Market.
FTSE AIM All Share
An index of all the companies in the Alternative Investment Market.
NASDAQ
An index that tracks around 3,000 companies traded on the Nasdaq Exchange.
Dow Jones
The Dow Jones index tracks the 30 largest U.S. companies.
Capital at Risk. All financial investments involve an element of risk. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. The value of your investment and income from it will vary and your initial investment cannot be guaranteed. The BlackRock Investment Trusts are highly specialist in nature and should be regarded as high risk. The Trusts are suitable only for use as part of a diversified portfolio of investments. There can be no guarantee that the investment strategy can be successful and the value of investments may go down as well as up. There is no guarantee that research capabilities will contribute to a positive investment outcome.