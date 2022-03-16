Stock market indices

FTSE 100



The 100 largest companies on the London Stock Exchange.





FTSE 250



The 250 largest companies on the London Stock Exchange.





FTSE All Share



An index of around 600 companies listed on the London Stock Exchange.





FTSE 350



An index of both the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250.





FTSE techMARK 100



An index representing some of the largest tech companies on the London Stock Exchange.





FTSE Small Cap



An index consisting of companies worth between $300 million and £2 billion.





FTSE AIM UK 50



An index of the 50 largest companies on the Alternative Investment Market.





FTSE AIM 100



An index of the 100 largest companies on the Alternative Investment Market.





FTSE AIM All Share



An index of all the companies in the Alternative Investment Market.





NASDAQ



An index that tracks around 3,000 companies traded on the Nasdaq Exchange.





Dow Jones



The Dow Jones index tracks the 30 largest U.S. companies.



