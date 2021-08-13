Atalaya Mining Q&A: AIM-listed copper producer shares update

Atalaya Mining is a mineral exploration company. It produces copper concentrates and silver by-products at its wholly owned Proyecto Riotinto site in southwest Spain. In addition, the company has a phased, earn-in agreement to acquire up to 80% ownership of Proyecto Touro, a brownfield copper project in the northwest of Spain. Atalaya Mining is a European copper company engaged in the re-start of production at the Rio Tinto Copper Project.

CEO Alberto Lavandeira and CFO Cesar Sanchez of Atalaya Mining (LSE:ATYM) share their Q2 results presentation and answer a range of investor questions. The event, held on the 11 August 2021, is brought to you by our friends at Investor Meet Company .

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.