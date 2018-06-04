AIM and small-cap hub

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Daily Trading Flash: 10 most-traded shares 4 August 2026
about 23 hours agothe interactive investor team
about 23 hours ago
Daily Trading Flash: 10 most-traded shares 4 August 2026
By the interactive investor team
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