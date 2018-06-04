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AIM and small-cap hub

Get the lowdown on smaller company shares and all that matters on the junior market.

Learn from the experts

Daily Trading Flash: 10 most-traded shares 4 August 2026

about 23 hours agothe interactive investor team

Stockwatch: could this triple shock disrupt the equities party?

about 23 hours agoEdmond Jackson

Shares for the future: hedging my bets on this AIM stock

5 days agoRichard Beddard

What are the cheapest ways to track global markets?

5 days agoDave Baxter

Where I’m finding opportunities beyond AI

6 days agoDave Baxter

Daily Trading Flash: 10 most-traded shares 29 July 2026

7 days agothe interactive investor team

Adventurous and defensive fund pairs

8 days agoJennifer Hill

Daily Trading Flash: 10 most-traded shares 28 July 2026

8 days agothe interactive investor team
about 23 hours ago

Daily Trading Flash: 10 most-traded shares 4 August 2026

By the interactive investor team
about 23 hours ago

Stockwatch: could this triple shock disrupt the equities party?

By Edmond Jackson
31 July

Shares for the future: hedging my bets on this AIM stock

By Richard Beddard
31 July

What are the cheapest ways to track global markets?

By Dave Baxter
30 July

Where I’m finding opportunities beyond AI

By Dave Baxter
29 July

Daily Trading Flash: 10 most-traded shares 29 July 2026

By the interactive investor team
28 July

Adventurous and defensive fund pairs

By Jennifer Hill
28 July

Daily Trading Flash: 10 most-traded shares 28 July 2026

By the interactive investor team
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