AIM and small-cap hub

Get the lowdown on smaller company shares and all that matters on the junior market.

 

16 December

Have new rules made AIM a less risky place?

We report on new rules producing a dramatic improvement in corporate governance on the junior market.

by Tom Bailey

11 December

10 small-cap dividend stocks to bounce after the election

After years of negative sentiment, UK small-cap shares could rally if the Tories win a majority.

by Ben Hobson

10 December

Stockwatch: A niche tech stock at an inflection point

It’s for enterprising not conservative investors, but hedge funds are bullish and directors are buying.

by Edmond Jackson

6 December

Are shares in this AIM success story still a buy?

A great investment already and doing all the right things, our companies analyst reviews this hot stock.

by Richard Beddard

6 December

Stockwatch: A share to benefit from 'Boris bounce'

This quality cyclical should do very well if a Conservative victory unleashes wave of public spending.

by Edmond Jackson

5 December

How M&C Saatchi shares could halve again

Things have gone from bad to worse for the AIM share, so our chartist examines the possible outcomes.

by Alistair Strang

