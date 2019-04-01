Home >
AIM and small-cap hub
16 December
Have new rules made AIM a less risky place?
We report on new rules producing a dramatic improvement in corporate governance on the junior market.
by Tom Bailey
11 December
10 small-cap dividend stocks to bounce after the election
After years of negative sentiment, UK small-cap shares could rally if the Tories win a majority.
by Ben Hobson
10 December
Stockwatch: A niche tech stock at an inflection point
It’s for enterprising not conservative investors, but hedge funds are bullish and directors are buying.
by Edmond Jackson
6 December
Are shares in this AIM success story still a buy?
A great investment already and doing all the right things, our companies analyst reviews this hot stock.
by Richard Beddard
6 December
Stockwatch: A share to benefit from 'Boris bounce'
This quality cyclical should do very well if a Conservative victory unleashes wave of public spending.
by Edmond Jackson