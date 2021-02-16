Dr Trevor Polischuk: The Richard Hunter Interview

Richard talks to Dr Trevor Polischuk, co-portfolio manager of the Worldwide Healthcare Trust (LSE:WWH), about how the trust and the wider healthcare sector has performed amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Highlights:

01:04 – the objectives and investment style of the trust

04:20 – exploring the differences between biotechnology and traditional pharmaceutical companies

06:31 – why mergers and acquisitions are important in the sector

11:20 – the expectation on “substantial” innovation continuing post-Covid

16:33 – how the trust has held up during the pandemic