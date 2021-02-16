Dr Trevor Polischuk: The Richard Hunter Interview
The Worldwide Healthcare Trust co-manager explains how the trust has performed amid the pandemic.
16th February 2021 09:09
by Richard Hunter from interactive investor
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Richard talks to Dr Trevor Polischuk, co-portfolio manager of the Worldwide Healthcare Trust (LSE:WWH), about how the trust and the wider healthcare sector has performed amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
Highlights:
01:04 – the objectives and investment style of the trust
04:20 – exploring the differences between biotechnology and traditional pharmaceutical companies
06:31 – why mergers and acquisitions are important in the sector
11:20 – the expectation on “substantial” innovation continuing post-Covid
16:33 – how the trust has held up during the pandemic
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