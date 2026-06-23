eyeQ: bullish signal on global healthcare stock

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ Discover: eyeQ analysis explained | eyeQ: our smart machine in action | Glossary Merck Macro Relevance: 80%

Model Value: $137.17

Fair Value Gap: -18.78% discount to model value Data correct as at 23 June 2026. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model. US pharmaceutical giant Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) is now almost 19% cheap to macro conditions - the cheapest fair value gap on eyeQ models in nearly a year and enough to trigger a new bullish signal. The gap has opened up because of a sharp divergence between macro fair value and price action in the stock itself. The former is accelerating higher - model value has risen 11.6% in the last month alone. The latter is doing very little, moving sideways in recent weeks. The improvement in the macro environment is a function of inflation. The stock has negative sensitivity (i.e. wants lower inflation expectations) and that’s exactly what’s happened of late. From its early May peak at 2.80%, five-year inflation swaps have fallen 40 basis points to 2.40% today. The Iranian ceasefire and lower crude oil prices are fuelling the latest downtick, which has taken us to the levels that prevailed in early March, i.e. the start of the war. Put another way, the stock has yet to react to this improving inflation outlook, hence the attractive entry level for anyone looking to add some blue-chip healthcare exposure to their holdings.

Source: eyeQ. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Useful terminology: Model value Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment. Model (macro) relevance How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price. Fair Value Gap (FVG) The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades. Long Term model This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

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