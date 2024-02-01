Interactive Investor

eyeQ analysis explained

We’ve launched an exciting tie-up with eyeQ, whose AI-driven smart machine generates trading signals until now only available to big institutions. Watch them explain their technology and how you can use it to make smarter investment decisions.

1st February 2024 10:48

Huw Roberts from eyeQ

Methodology

Every investor needs an edge. Now, eyeQ’s smart machine uses artificial intelligence to generate trading signals that until now have only been available to big institutional dealers.

It analyses critical macro factors (economic growth, inflation, central bank decisions etc) to derive a single fair value for individual shares or financial markets – essentially where a stock or market should trade based on the overall economic outlook. You can read more in our glossary of terms.

eyeQ also introduces model relevance - a number that indicates whether macro events are driving an asset’s price direction. It’s a significant event when our macro model can explain at least 65% of a stock’s price action - what we call macro relevance”. When this number is low, you might want to consider other factors like company fundamentals or technical analysis in your investment decisions.

eyeQ: who we are and what we do

To read the transcript, see the description in our YouTube video https://youtu.be/hKe9nCmRvxg

Benefits of eyeQ data and how to use it

To read the transcript, see the description in our YouTube video https://youtu.be/B73zLR7j6e8

How eyeQ data generated this real trade idea

To read the transcript, see the description in our YouTube video https://youtu.be/K70xePBiCsM

These third-party research articles are provided by eyeQ (Quant Insight). interactive investor does not make any representation as to the completeness, accuracy or timeliness of the information provided, nor do we accept any liability for any losses, costs, liabilities or expenses that may arise directly or indirectly from your use of, or reliance on, the information (except where we have acted negligently, fraudulently or in wilful default in relation to the production or distribution of the information).

The value of your investments may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest.

Equity research is provided for information purposes only. Neither eyeQ (Quant Insight) nor interactive investor have considered your personal circumstances, and the information provided should not be considered a personal recommendation. If you are in any doubt as to the action you should take, please consult an authorised financial adviser. 

