eyeQ analysis explained

Methodology

Every investor needs an edge. Now, eyeQ’s smart machine uses artificial intelligence to generate trading signals that until now have only been available to big institutional dealers.

It analyses critical macro factors (economic growth, inflation, central bank decisions etc) to derive a single “fair value” for individual shares or financial markets – essentially where a stock or market “should” trade based on the overall economic outlook. You can read more in our glossary of terms.

eyeQ also introduces “model relevance” - a number that indicates whether macro events are driving an asset’s price direction. It’s a significant event when our macro model can explain at least 65% of a stock’s price action - what we call “macro relevance”. When this number is low, you might want to consider other factors like company fundamentals or technical analysis in your investment decisions.