eyeQ: buy into the gold rally?

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ Discover: eyeQ analysis explained | eyeQ: our smart machine in action | Glossary VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) Macro Relevance: 90%

Model Value: $84.31

Fair Value Gap: +13.38% premium to model value Data correct as at 20 August 2026. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model. Gold miners just had a standout session. The US Treasury caught markets off guard by ramping up purchases of its own longer-term debt, which nudged borrowing costs lower and softened the dollar. Gold burst above $4,500, and the miners, which tend to swing harder than the metal itself, leapt around 9% in a single day. This is where eyeQ sounds a note of caution. It now finds that the big-picture economy explains 90% of this exchange-traded fund’s (ETF) price moves, and that share has been climbing steadily since the spring. Put simply, VanEck Gold Miners UCITS ETF (LSE:GDX) dances almost entirely to the macro tune, and yesterday proved it live. There was no company news behind the jump, just a single policy shift rippling out across markets. But the very force that lit the fuse has left the price stretched. eyeQ model value sits at $84.31, while the ETF has raced up towards $97. Fair value has been recovering too, yet nowhere near fast enough to keep pace, which leaves the price roughly 13% richer than the economy justifies. The rally is real and the backdrop is supportive. But with the price running this far ahead of where the economy says it belongs, the risk-reward has clearly shifted. For now, this is one to watch rather than chase.

Source: eyeQ. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Useful terminology: Model value Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment. Model (macro) relevance How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price. Fair Value Gap (FVG) The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades. Long Term model This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

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