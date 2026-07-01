eyeQ: cheap share offers second bite of the cherry

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ Discover: eyeQ analysis explained | eyeQ: our smart machine in action | Glossary London Stock Exchange Group Macro Relevance: 67%

Model Value: 8,953.75p

Fair Value Gap: -10.11% discount to model value Data correct as at 1 July 2026. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model. Early in February, the AI revolution came from software stocks. New Anthropic agents were launched that threatened to quickly and cheaply automate tasks that software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies charged hefty fees for. A range of companies saw their stock prices tumble. London Stock Exchange Group (LSE:LSEG) was caught up in the broad sell-off and, on eyeQ, fell nearly 32% below macro fair value, triggering a bullish signal. Today, we have a second bite of the cherry with LSEG cheap to macro once again. At 10% below eyeQ model value, the fair value gap isn’t as big as four months ago, but it is big enough to trigger another bullish signal. Since mid-April, macro has been a tailwind for LSEG with eyeQ model value up around 12%. Put another way, the recent sell-off hasn’t been justified by macro conditions which have been improving. Several bottom-up analysts pushed back on the idea that LSEG should be caught up in the “SaaSpocalypse”, arguing that it was a prime example of a company that would utilise AI to its own benefit, rather than be cannibalised by it. For believers in that fundamental story, note the top-down picture is also now constructive.

Source: eyeQ. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Useful terminology: Model value Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment. Model (macro) relevance How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price. Fair Value Gap (FVG) The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades. Long Term model This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

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