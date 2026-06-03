eyeQ: a clean entry level on a quality blue-chip name

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ Discover: eyeQ analysis explained | eyeQ: our smart machine in action | Glossary BlackRock Macro Relevance: 91%

Model Value: $1,073.48

Fair Value Gap: -5.35% discount to model value Data correct as at 3 June 2026. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model. BlackRock is a best-in-class investment manager: if you believe in the asset management industry, BlackRock Inc (NYSE:BLK) is typically your go-to stock pick. That hasn’t prevented the stock falling around 7.5% from its May highs. Mainstream media assigns various stories to that - private credit fears, rising interest rates, etc. From eyeQ’s perspective, we’d observe: 1) A 91% macro relevance score means BLK is very much a macro trade. 2) Macro momentum has slowed but is still grinding higher. eyeQ model value rose 9.1% in April, but just 1.7% in May. 3) To the idea that rising interest rates hurt, yes, eyeQ shows BLK is sensitive to Federal Reserve rate cuts and so the re-pricing to rate hikes has hurt. But lower rate volatility and tighter credit spreads have more than offset. Remember, macro always works through multiple channels. That’s what makes it tricky but it’s why eyeQ’s smart machine is so valuable. 4) The loss of upside momentum is a potential concern, but the sell-off in the stock price leaves it nearly 5.5% cheap to our $1,073 macro fair value. That’s enough for a new bullish signal. eyeQ’s macro picture suggests we have a clean entry level on a quality blue-chip name.

Source: eyeQ. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Useful terminology: Model value Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment. Model (macro) relevance How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price. Fair Value Gap (FVG) The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades. Long Term model This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

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