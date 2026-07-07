eyeQ: an intriguing situation at easyJet

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ Discover: eyeQ analysis explained | eyeQ: our smart machine in action | Glossary easyJet Macro Relevance: 73%

Model Value: 505.7p

Fair Value Gap: +16.74% premium to model value Data correct as at 7 July 2026. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model. After weeks of playing hard to get, easyJet’s board has finally softened. Castlelake has come back with a fifth offer - 690p a share in cash - and this time the airline says it is minded to recommend it. The shares jumped again on the news, yet they still sit some way below that headline price. Investors, it seems, are not fully convinced the deal gets over the line before Castlelake’s early August deadline. That hesitation is worth dwelling on, because it leaves the share price stranded between two very different views of what easyJet (LSE:EZJ) is worth. The takeover says 690p. eyeQ says the broad economy justifies a value closer to 505.7p, with big-picture forces now driving fully 73% of the share price. At around 606.8p, the market is simply splitting the difference. Here is the part that’s easy to miss - macro fair value has been rising, not falling, so the underlying economy is quietly turning in easyJet’s favour even as the bid grabs the headlines. So, the picture is unusually clean. If Castlelake follows through, 690p is the number that matters. If it walks away, macro suggests there is a floor beneath the shares, and one that has been edging higher.

Source: eyeQ. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Useful terminology: Model value Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment. Model (macro) relevance How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price. Fair Value Gap (FVG) The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades. Long Term model This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

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