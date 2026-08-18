eyeQ: L&G - time to buy this income play?

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ Discover: eyeQ analysis explained | eyeQ: our smart machine in action | Glossary Legal & General Macro Relevance: 69%

Model Value: 327.38p

Fair Value Gap: -8.44% discount to model value Data correct as at 18 August 2026. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model. Legal & General Group (LSE:LGEN) was enjoying a strong 2026. Until last week when UBS, Goldman, Citi & JP Morgan all downgraded the stock citing rich valuations, margin concerns and fears around falling solvency ratios. Bottom-up analysis of company fundamentals is clearly required to see if you agree or disagree with any/some of those concerns. eyeQ focuses exclusively on the macro arguments and we would observe: a macro relevance score of 69% means LGEN is in a macro regime

macro momentum continues to trend higher - model value has risen 7.5% in the last month

that’s because although the stock wants stronger growth and healthy risk appetite, it also has some nice defensive properties - it’s fine with rising real yields and bond market volatility

the latest sell-off inspired by those broker de-ratings leaves LGEN over 8% below our 328p fair value level. So, in short, we have a classic macro versus micro divergence. The analyst community sees the risk-reward skewed to the downside at these levels, with big-picture forces like growth, inflation, and financial conditions continuing to provide a supportive environment. It’s up to individual investors to weigh the merits of the top-down versus bottom-up views. eyeQ’s smart machine is all about macro and is entirely systematic, and it has fired a new bullish signal.

Source: eyeQ. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Useful terminology: Model value Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment. Model (macro) relevance How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price. Fair Value Gap (FVG) The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades. Long Term model This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

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