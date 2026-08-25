eyeQ: rare bullish signal for this Magnificent Seven stock

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ Discover: eyeQ analysis explained | eyeQ: our smart machine in action | Glossary Alphabet Macro Relevance: 70%

Model Value: $368.47

Fair Value Gap: -7.82% discount to model value Data correct as at 25 August 2026. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model. Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL), the parent company of Google, is now almost 8% below macro fair value of $368.47. That’s triggered a new bullish signal. It’s also a comparatively rare event - the stock has only been in a macro regime (macro relevance of 65% or more) and had this big a fair value gap on 14 occasions since 2009. So, crudely, these opportunities come along less than once a year. eyeQ’s model says macro momentum is flatlining. Alphabet wants higher inflation, so is benefiting from current price pressures. But the stock also wants lower real rates, so recent bond market tantrums have been a headwind. The net result is that macro fair value has been treading water in a $360-380 range for two months now. The broader AI trade and performance of the US technology sector has wobbled of late. So, investors will want to incorporate their views on that. But macro explains 70% of price action in Alphabet right now so it is an important influence on the stock. For our smart machine, high model confidence plus a large fair value gap means the risk-reward favours a bounce.



Source: eyeQ. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Useful terminology: Model value Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment. Model (macro) relevance How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price. Fair Value Gap (FVG) The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades. Long Term model This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

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