eyeQ: should you cast away or cling on to this share?

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ Discover: eyeQ analysis explained | eyeQ: our smart machine in action | Glossary Royal Caribbean Group Macro Relevance: 75%

Model Value: $268.56

Fair Value Gap: +14.15% premium to model value Data correct as at 17 June 2026. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model. Few names have ridden the travel boom as well as Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL). A record booking season, first-quarter results on 30 April that beat expectations, and guidance pointing to another year of double-digit earnings growth have carried the shares to around $313. The company has executed almost flawlessly, and the market has paid up for it. That is what makes eyeQ’s reading worth a second look. The big-picture economy now explains roughly 75% of how these shares move, and has done since December, so this is firmly a stock that the wider backdrop is steering rather than company headlines alone. On that measure, fair value sits at $268.56, against a close of $312.84. The shares trade around 14% above where macro conditions say they belong, and that premium has been widening rather than closing. The telling part is that fair value itself has gone sideways for months. The economy hasn’t turned more generous to justify the higher price. The shares have simply run ahead of it, which is another way of saying a lot of good news is now in the price. This is not a sell signal. But when a company this strong is priced this richly and the macro backdrop is flat, the sensible move is to watch the gap, not chase the rally.

Source: eyeQ. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Useful terminology: Model value Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment. Model (macro) relevance How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price. Fair Value Gap (FVG) The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades. Long Term model This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

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