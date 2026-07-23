eyeQ: should you ‘go out and buy’ this cheap tech share?

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ Discover: eyeQ analysis explained | eyeQ: our smart machine in action | Glossary Dell Macro Relevance: 68%

Model Value: $523.05

Fair Value Gap: -18.39% discount to model value Data correct as at 23 July 2026. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model. Dell Technologies Inc Ordinary Shares - Class C (NYSE:DELL) has landed at the centre of the political spotlight after US President Donald Trump urged supporters to “go out and buy a Dell”, a remark that sent the stock up as much as 9% intraday. But politics are only part of the story. Dell has been riding the AI wave, delivering record fiscal first-quarter results with $43.8 billion (£33 billion) in revenue. The hardware needed to run graphics processing units (GPUs) and enterprise AI workloads has become central to that growth, leaving Dell well placed as corporate spending on data centre infrastructure keeps accelerating. Here is where eyeQ adds something that the headlines miss. The big-picture economy is now the dominant force driving the shares, explaining 68% of Dell’s price moves. On that basis the stock screens as clearly cheap: eyeQ puts fair value at $523.05 against a close of $441.80, a gap of over 18%. Model value has been climbing steadily since April, so the macro tailwind is strengthening rather than fading, while the price has drifted and the gap has widened. That combination is what makes this one worth watching: strong macro relevance, rising model value, and a price sitting well below where the model says it belongs. With the stock already up 255% since Trump’s first endorsement in February, the macro picture suggests the move may still have further to run.

Source: eyeQ. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Useful terminology: Model value Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment. Model (macro) relevance How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price. Fair Value Gap (FVG) The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades. Long Term model This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

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