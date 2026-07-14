eyeQ: UK mid-cap triggers bullish signal

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ Discover: eyeQ analysis explained | eyeQ: our smart machine in action | Glossary Watches of Switzerland Macro Relevance: 67%

Model Value: 860.97p

Fair Value Gap: -15.26% discount to model value Data correct as at 14 July 2026. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model. The company’s good run of form appears to be continuing. After a strong 2025, the latest earnings this morning were once again robust thanks to strong US demand in particular. There’s also growing speculation that Watches of Switzerland Group (LSE:WOSG) could become a takeover target. So far, so micro. What’s the macro view? WOSG is back in a macro regime with macro relevance at 67%. eyeQ model value continues to trend higher. While spot WOSG has faltered of late, macro conditions continue to point up. Interestingly, the biggest single drive is real yields, which Watches of Switzerland is comfortable with. For many stocks, higher real yields hurt as they tighten financial conditions. With real yields rising back to recent highs, this is a headwind for several stocks but, on current patterns, WOSG is one name that weathers a re-pricing in the bond market. Fair value on our metrics is close to 861p. That divergence between improving macro and a stuttering share price means we have a fair value gap of just over 15%. That’s enough to fire a bullish signal. This could be one of those comparatively rare occasions where top-down macro and bottom-up micro views are aligned.

Source: eyeQ. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Useful terminology: Model value Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment. Model (macro) relevance How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price. Fair Value Gap (FVG) The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades. Long Term model This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

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