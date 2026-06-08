eyeQ: watch for green light on S&P 500 trade

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ

S&P 500

Macro Relevance: 68%

Model Value: 7,413.98

Fair Value Gap: -0.41% discount to model value

Data correct as at 8 June 2026. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model.

For two months the market cheered every piece of good news. On Friday, it remembered that a strong economy can also mean higher borrowing costs, and a single jobs report was enough to flip the mood. The index had its worst day since the autumn, and the talk turned from how high it could climb to how far ahead of itself it had run.

eyeQ had been making that second point for weeks. At the start of June, the model put the index more than 3% above where the wider economy justified, a clear sign that it was running rich. Friday’s fall has all but erased that gap. With the close at 7,383.74 against an eyeQ model value of 7,413.98, the premium is gone and the index now sits right on the line of fair value.

The more telling shift is underneath. eyeQ’s read on how much the big-picture economy is steering the index has climbed back above our 65% threshold and is rising, which says the broad economy, not individual company stories, is firmly back in charge. And while fair value slipped alongside price on Friday, step back and that line is still trending higher.

So, the froth has cleared and the index is fairly priced against a backdrop that, for now, keeps building underneath it. Not a green light, but a healthier starting point than a week ago, and with the economy back at the wheel, the direction of that fair value line is the thing to watch.