eyeQ: why Barclays shares fell despite great results
Experts at eyeQ use AI and their own smart machine to analyse macro conditions and generate actionable trading signals. Here’s what it makes of the bank’s latest results.
28th July 2026 09:59
by Huw Roberts from eyeQ
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“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ
- Discover: eyeQ analysis explained | eyeQ: our smart machine in action | Glossary
Barclays
Macro Relevance: 85%
Model Value: 507.55p
Fair Value Gap: -1.1% discount to model value
Data correct as at 28 July 2026. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model.
Expectations are critical. Indeed, the role they play in investing is so important it's impossible to overstate.
Consider this morning's earnings release from Barclays (LSE:BARC). The Investment Bank beat forecasts and raised full-year targets. That included a massive surge in revenue from equity trading (up 45% versus a year ago). Then, to cap it all, the bank announced a £1 billion share buyback programme.
Stellar numbers. The result? BARC shares fell 7% on this morning's open.
Why? The big US banks all reported last week and produced very strong numbers which, in turn, raised the bar in terms of what was expected from the UK banks.
Last Tuesday JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo & Bank of America all posted strong results. Financials globally benefitted from the news - BARC's stock rose around 7% between last Tuesday and last night's close.
So, it's not that any of today's news was bad. It's more that all the good news was already in the price. Expectations are vital. It’s why you sometimes hear commentary citing the old cliche "it's better to travel than arrive" or "buy the rumour, sell the fact".
The macro picture also supports that idea. Macro momentum is improving - eyeQ model value has risen 3.1% in the last month. But the stock had rallied beyond that.
As of last Friday's close, the stock sat 5.3% rich to macro. Annoyingly, just short of the Fair Value Gap level needed to trigger a bearish signal. Still, the main takeaway from the chart below is that the orange line (eyeQ model value) is the more stable and the black line (spot price) typically chops around it. Macro relevance is consistently high too.
In simple terms:
1) macro matters
2) macro is slower moving that the stock price but, more often than not, is the anchor around which the share fluctuates.
So, no signal - we've simply fallen back to macro fair value. But two key lessons – yes, stock picking skills matter, but no investor can afford to ignore the role played by macro and by expectations.
Source: eyeQ. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.
Useful terminology:
Model value
Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment.
Model (macro) relevance
How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price.
Fair Value Gap (FVG)
The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades.
Long Term model
This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.
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