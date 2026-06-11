eyeQ: widening gap in gold miners worth watching, not chasing

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ

VanEck Gold Miners UCITS ETF*

Macro Relevance: 66%

Model Value: 94.55

Fair Value Gap: -28.06% discount to model value

Data correct as at 11 June 2026. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model. *Data is for the US-listed ETF only. If you wanted to invest in the VanEck Gold Miners ETF through ii, you can find it here.

Gold miners have had a miserable few months, and this exchange-traded fund (ETF) tells the story plainly. VanEck Gold Miners ETF is down around 14% so far this year and now trades near $74, while eyeQ puts its fair value just under $95. That is a gap of roughly 28%, and it has kept widening as the shares slide, one of the largest discounts the model has flagged here.

Most of the pressure traces back to conflict in the Middle East. The disruption pushed up the cost of living through the spring and pushed back any hope of cheaper money, and that weighed heavily on what the model thinks these shares are worth. Gold lost some of its safe-haven shine at the same time, a rare double knock.

Here’s what makes it interesting. Macro relevance sits at 66%, back above the level where the wider economy counts as the dominant force on price. That shift matters as much as the gap itself. After a stretch when company specifics were doing more of the talking, the big-picture economy has moved back into the driving seat, and a discount this wide now has the macro story behind it again.

So, this stays one to watch rather than chase. The economy is back in charge and the discount is wide, but at only just above the threshold the signal still needs to prove itself. If the ceasefire holds and those pressures cool, the case builds from here.