Fund focus: Neil Woodford, price wars, ii's Super 60 list
Hear our fund writer's thoughts on Woodford and get an analyst update on our Super 60 list.
25th July 2019 10:40
by Dzmitry Lipski from interactive investor
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Hear our fund writer's thoughts on the Neil Woodford situation and our investment analyst's update on interactive investor's Super 60 funds list.
Kyle Caldwell, deputy editor of Money Observer, brings you the latest fund news, including an update on Neil Woodford's suspended flagship fund.
interactive investor funds analyst Dzmitry Lipski also introduces ii's Super 60 funds list and gives a detailed quarterly performance review.
Interested in UK equities? Check out ii's Super 60 recommended funds
It's not just UK stocks that pay big dividends. Check out these ii Super 60 recommended income funds
Listen to all of interactive investor's previous podcasts by clicking here.
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