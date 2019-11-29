Home >

ii Super 60 investments
Overview
Methodology
Frequently asked questions
Quality options for your portfolio, rigorously selected by our impartial experts.

Building your investment portfolio can be tough. Whatever your goal is, you need investments that you can rely on. That can mean a lot of research. The ii Super 60 makes the job easier for you.

We know that every investor has their own style, and their own interests. That’s why the Super 60 contains a wide range of active and passive funds, investment trusts, and Exchange Traded Funds(ETFs).

You can find out how they attained ii rated status by reading our Methodology or in our FAQs.

How Super 60 investments can help

Our Super 60 selections:

  • Aim to provide good returns, and come with a great track record 
  • Are picked by our panel of experts, purely on quality and performance and free from commercial incentives
  • Cover a range of different sectors and regions, with options from core to adventurous
  • Are designed to be suitable for all investors, from beginner to experienced

Super 60 investment categories

The Super 60 includes options that are likely to represent the majority of an investor’s portfolio: core, low-cost and income holdings. The list also includes options designed for more experienced investors or those looking to add some higher-risk diversification to a balanced portfolio: smaller company and adventurous.

Please note: All funds listed are the Accumulation version of the fund, where available, where any income generated within the fund is reinvested automatically. Income versions of these funds may also be available for investors who are looking for income generated to be paid directly into their account.

The information we provide in the Super 60 investments list is an opinion provided by ii or one of its partners on whether to buy a specific investment. None of the opinions provided are a “personal recommendation”, therefore you should ensure that any investment decisions you make are suitable for your personal circumstances. Past performance of the underlying constituents is not a guarantee of future performance. Remember, the value of investments, and any income from them, can fall as well as rise so you could get back less than you invest.

 

Narrow the list using the filters below or download our handy, printable guide.

LF Lindsell Train UK Equity fund

The LF Lindsell Train UK Equity fund is included in the ii Super 60 list of rated funds as a core holding in the UK equity category.

Long-term performance is excellent and the fund has grown significantly since we added it to our list. As a result, and because of the highly concentrated nature of the fund and a recent rerating by an independent external source, we want to reassure ourselves that there has been no deterioration in liquidity. Therefore, in line with our stated methodology, we have decided to place the Lindsell Train fund under “Formal Review”.

This means we are conducting enhanced monitoring of the fund and our analysts are carrying out a thorough investigation. Based on this review, the Investment Committee will decide to either retain or replace the fund within the Super 60 listing. Our goal is to reach a decision within three months of the date when the investment was placed under formal review.

Please note that this is not a reflection of recent performance, or a recommendation to sell the fund.

(29th November 2019)

Risk warnings

Past performance of the underlying constituents is not a guarantee of future performance. The value of investments, and any income from them, can fall as well as rise so you could get back less than you invest. 

Annual performance can be found on the factsheet of each fund, trust or ETF. Simply click on the asset’s name and then the performance tab. 

The information we provide in the ii Super 60 investments list is an opinion provided by ii or one of its partners on whether to buy a specific investment. Please note that none of the opinions we provide are a “personal recommendation”, which means that we have not assessed your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. Therefore you should ensure that any investment decisions you make are suitable for your personal circumstances.

If you are unsure about the suitability of a particular investment or think that you need a personal recommendation, you should speak to a suitably qualified financial advisor. 

Any changes to the ii Super 60 investments list and the rationale behind those decisions will be communicated through the Quarterly Investment Outlook.

Details of all recommendations issued by ii during the previous 12 month period can be found here.

ii adheres to a strict code of conduct. Members of ii staff may hold shares in companies mentioned in the ii Super 60 investments list, which could create a conflict of interest. Any member of staff intending to complete some research about any financial instrument in which they have an interest are required to disclose such interest to ii. We will at all times consider whether such interest impairs the objectivity of the recommendation.

In addition, staff involved in the production of this ii Super 60 list are subject to a personal account dealing restriction. This prevents them from placing a transaction in the specified instrument(s) for five working days before and after an investment is included or amended and made public within the list. This is to avoid personal interests conflicting with the interests of the recipients of this ii Super 60 investments list.

 

