ii super 60
Quality options for your portfolio, rigorously selected by our impartial experts.
Building your investment portfolio can be tough. Whatever your goal is, you need investments that you can rely on. That can mean a lot of research. The ii Super 60 makes the job easier for you.
We know that every investor has their own style, and their own interests. That’s why the Super 60 contains a wide range of active and passive funds, investment trusts, and Exchange Traded Funds(ETFs).
You can find out how they attained ii rated status by reading our Methodology or in our FAQs.
How Super 60 investments can help
Our Super 60 selections:
- Aim to provide good returns, and come with a great track record
- Are picked by our panel of experts, purely on quality and performance and free from commercial incentives
- Cover a range of different sectors and regions, with options from core to adventurous
- Are designed to be suitable for all investors, from beginner to experienced
Super 60 investment categories
The Super 60 includes options that are likely to represent the majority of an investor’s portfolio: core, low-cost and income holdings. The list also includes options designed for more experienced investors or those looking to add some higher-risk diversification to a balanced portfolio: smaller company and adventurous.
Please note: All funds listed are the Accumulation version of the fund, where available, where any income generated within the fund is reinvested automatically. Income versions of these funds may also be available for investors who are looking for income generated to be paid directly into their account.
The information we provide in the Super 60 investments list is an opinion provided by ii or one of its partners on whether to buy a specific investment. None of the opinions provided are a “personal recommendation”, therefore you should ensure that any investment decisions you make are suitable for your personal circumstances. Past performance of the underlying constituents is not a guarantee of future performance. Remember, the value of investments, and any income from them, can fall as well as rise so you could get back less than you invest.
Narrow the list using the filters below or download our handy, printable guide.
Asset Groups
ii Super 60 Equities
UK equities
|
Name
|
Investment Category
|
Selection rationale
|
Invest now
|Fidelity Index UK Fund
|Low cost
|find out more
|trade
|Liontrust Special Situations
|Core
|find out more
|trade
|LF Lindsell Train UK Equity
|Core
|find out more
|trade
|CFP SDL UK Buffettology
|Adventurous
|find out more
|trade
|River & Mercantile UK Recovery
|Adventurous
|find out more
|trade
|Marlborough UK Multi Cap Growth
|Adventurous
|find out more
|trade
This Super 60 fund is currently under formal review. Find out more
UK equity income
|
Name
|
Investment Category
|
Selection rationale
|
Invest now
|Vanguard FTSE UK Equity Income Index
|Low cost
|find out more
|trade
|Royal London UK Equity Income
|Core
|find out more
|trade
|City of London IT
|Income
|find out more
|trade
|Man GLG UK Income
|Adventurous
|find out more
|trade
|Schroder Income
|Adventurous
|find out more
|trade
UK smaller companies
|
Name
|
Investment Category
|
Selection rationale
|
Invest now
|TB Amati UK Smaller Companies
|Smaller company
|find out more
|trade
|Henderson Smaller Companies IT
|Smaller company
|find out more
|trade
Global equities
|
Name
|
Investment Category
|
Selection rationale
|
Invest now
|iShares Core MSCI World ETF USD Acc
|Low cost
|find out more
|trade
|Fundsmith Equity
|Core
|find out more
|trade
|F&C Investment Trust
|Core
|find out more
|trade
|ASI Global Smaller Companies
|Smaller company
|find out more
|trade
|Scottish Mortgage IT
|Adventurous
|find out more
|trade
|Artemis Global Growth
|Adventurous
|find out more
|trade
Global equity income
|
Name
|
Investment Category
|
Selection rationale
|
Invest now
|SPDR S&P Global Dividend Aristocrats UCITS ETF GBP
|Low cost
|find out more
|trade
|Fidelity Global Dividend
|Core
|find out more
|trade
|Murray International IT
|Income
|find out more
|trade
|Artemis Global Income
|Adventurous
|find out more
|trade
Emerging markets
|
Name
|
Investment Category
|
Selection rationale
|
Invest now
|Fidelity Index Emerging Markets
|Low cost
|find out more
|trade
|JPMorgan Emerging Markets IT
|Core
|find out more
|trade
|Utilico Emerging Markets IT
|Income
|find out more
|trade
|Templeton EM Smaller Companies
|Smaller Company
|find out more
|trade
|BlackRock Frontiers IT
|Adventurous
|find out more
|trade
Asian equities
|
Name
|
Investment Category
|
Selection rationale
|
Invest now
|iShares Pacific ex Japan Equity Index
|Low cost
|find out more
|trade
|Fidelity Asia fund
|Core
|find out more
|trade
|Guinness Asian Equity Income
|Income
|find out more
|trade
|Fidelity China Special Situations IT
|Adventurous
|find out more
|trade
European equities
|
Name
|
Investment Category
|
Selection rationale
|
Invest now
|Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe ex UK ETF
|Low cost
|find out more
|trade
|Man GLG Continental European Growth
|Core
|find out more
|trade
|JPMorgan European IT _Income
|Income
|find out more
|trade
|TR European Growth IT
|Smaller company
|find out more
|trade
|FP Crux European Special Situations
|Adventurous
|find out more
|trade
US equities
|
Name
|
Investment Category
|
Selection rationale
|
Invest now
|Vanguard US Equity Index Fund
|Low cost
|find out more
|trade
|Merian North American Equity
|Core
|find out more
|trade
|North American Income IT
|Income
|find out more
|trade
|Artemis US Smaller Companies
|Smaller Company
|find out more
|trade
|LF Miton US Opportunities
|Adventurous
|find out more
|trade
Japanese equities
|
Name
|
Investment Category
|
Selection rationale
|
Invest now
|HSBC Japan Index Fund
|Low cost
|find out more
|trade
|Lindsell Train Japanese Equity
|Core
|find out more
|trade
|Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon
|Smaller company
|find out more
|trade
|Legg Mason IF Japan Equity
|Adventurous
|find out more
|trade
ii Super 60 Fixed Income
Global bonds
|
Name
|
Investment Category
|
Selection rationale
|
Invest now
|Vanguard Global Bond Index GBP Hedged
|Low cost
|find out more
|trade
|M&G Global Macro Bond
|Core
|find out more
|trade
|Marlborough Global Bond
|Income
|find out more
|trade
|M&G Emerging Markets Bond
|Adventurous
|find out more
|trade
|Royal London Global Bond Opportunities
|Adventurous
|find out more
|trade
Sterling bonds
|
Name
|
Investment Category
|
Selection rationale
|
Invest now
|Vanguard UK Government Bond Index Fund
|Low cost
|find out more
|trade
|Jupiter Strategic Bond
|Core
|find out more
|trade
|GAM Star Credit Opportunities £
|Smaller company
|find out more
|trade
|Rathbone Ethical Bond
|Adventurous
|find out more
|trade
|Royal London Sterling Extra Yield
|Adventurous
|find out more
|trade
ii Super 60 Alternatives
Property
|
Name
|
Investment Category
|
Selection rationale
|
Invest now
|BMO Commercial Property
|Income
|find out more
|trade
|TR Property IT
|Adventurous
|find out more
|trade
Specialist
|
Name
|
Investment Category
|
Selection rationale
|
Invest now
|iShares Physical Gold ETC
|Low cost
|find out more
|trade
Mixed asset
|
Name
|
Investment Category
|
Selection rationale
|
Invest now
|Artemis Monthly Distribution
|Income
|find out more
|trade
Risk warnings
Past performance of the underlying constituents is not a guarantee of future performance. The value of investments, and any income from them, can fall as well as rise so you could get back less than you invest.
Annual performance can be found on the factsheet of each fund, trust or ETF. Simply click on the asset’s name and then the performance tab.
The information we provide in the ii Super 60 investments list is an opinion provided by ii or one of its partners on whether to buy a specific investment. Please note that none of the opinions we provide are a “personal recommendation”, which means that we have not assessed your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. Therefore you should ensure that any investment decisions you make are suitable for your personal circumstances.
If you are unsure about the suitability of a particular investment or think that you need a personal recommendation, you should speak to a suitably qualified financial advisor.
Any changes to the ii Super 60 investments list and the rationale behind those decisions will be communicated through the Quarterly Investment Outlook.
Details of all recommendations issued by ii during the previous 12 month period can be found here.
ii adheres to a strict code of conduct. Members of ii staff may hold shares in companies mentioned in the ii Super 60 investments list, which could create a conflict of interest. Any member of staff intending to complete some research about any financial instrument in which they have an interest are required to disclose such interest to ii. We will at all times consider whether such interest impairs the objectivity of the recommendation.
In addition, staff involved in the production of this ii Super 60 list are subject to a personal account dealing restriction. This prevents them from placing a transaction in the specified instrument(s) for five working days before and after an investment is included or amended and made public within the list. This is to avoid personal interests conflicting with the interests of the recipients of this ii Super 60 investments list.
