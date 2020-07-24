How bad would a no-deal Brexit be for UK equity investors?

Amid growing excitement about the impending reopening of pubs, at least in England, the UK let a significant date pass with little comment on 30 June. This was the final day on which the UK had the right to request an extension to the transition agreement, the standstill period that began on 31 January, when the UK formally left the EU. During this period, the relationship between the UK and the EU has largely continued in its pre-Brexit form, but once the transition agreement expires on 31 December, all bets are off.

Both sides have always hoped that by then the detail of a new trading relationship between the UK and the EU will be in place, courtesy of a free-trade deal attractive to all. But that now looks a tall order – and the UK no longer has the option of asking for more time.

One problem is that Boris Johnson’s government wants a trade deal where the UK is much less closely aligned to the EU than Theresa May had proposed; that is hard for the EU to countenance, given its determination to emphasise the value of EU membership for those that accept the responsibilities that come with it. In addition, the coronavirus pandemic has thrown negotiations into turmoil, with all talks between the EU and the UK suspended completely for six weeks at the height of the crisis.

A deal is still possible, but with time running out, reaching agreement on intricate and sensitive areas across the economy looks ever more difficult. That would mean trade between the UK and the EU from 1 January onwards taking place on the default terms provided by the World Trade Organisation (WTO) – with, in the view of most economists, significantly adverse effects on the economies of both sides.

That would be a dismal prospect at the best of times, but in the context of the economic damage that the pandemic is doing to the UK economy, further Brexit-related impacts are potentially disastrous. The OECD already expects the UK to be more damaged by the pandemic than any other developed nation, with an 11.5% hit to the economy in 2020.

- JP Morgan’s Georgina Brittain: Brexit risk will lead to volatility and bargains

Looming risk

Tristan Perrier, a senior economist at Amundi Asset Management, argues: “[Brexit will] be seen as a major risk factor by investors if the major worries related to the pandemic ease in developed markets, which is our scenario.” Nervousness will climb steadily the closer we get to 31 December with no deal, he warns.

It’s a prospect that investors could easily walk into unawares. The market volatility seen in the first six months of the year – with UK equities down 20% or so overall and 35% at the lowest point – has been so dramatic that it is easy to lose sight of other icebergs looming on the horizon. “The impact of Brexit has been put into a different context as a result of the dramatic economic effects of the pandemic,” says Azad Zangana, senior European economist at Schroders. “Nonetheless, it is back in the spotlight and is likely to remain so in the coming months.”

The key to understanding where Brexit will have the greatest adverse impacts in the event of no-deal lies in the detail of the WTO’s arrangements. In practice, there is no single set of WTO rules. Rather, each of the 164 members of the WTO, including both the UK and the EU, has a list of tariffs and quotas that it applies to imports from all other countries that it doesn’t have a free-trade deal with. The list specifies any taxes due on such imports and any limits on how much may be imported.

In May, the UK announced details of a new set of tariffs it will charge from January 2021 to countries it doesn’t have a treaty with – including the EU, assuming no deal is done by then. It plans to maintain tariffs in most areas, but is removing all tariffs below 2.5% and reducing the number of tariffs it applies; in all, 47% of products coming into the UK will be tariff-free, up from 27% now.

This sounds like good news for importers – and the consumers who buy their products. Right now, however, there are no tariffs at all to pay on imports from the EU. The UK government hopes unveiling this streamlined list of tariffs will encourage the EU’s negotiators to come to the table for fear of EU businesses’ competitiveness being eroded, but there are no guarantees.

Meanwhile, UK firms exporting to the EU are stuck with the EU’s existing list of WTO tariffs and quotas. Overall, the average EU tariff rate is low – around 1.5% – but there are stand-out examples of much higher costs. On cars and car parts, for example, the tariff rate is 10%. And since most UK-based car production is both exported and dependent on imported parts, there’s a double whammy here. The impacts would also be large on agriculture, where EU tariffs and quotas are challenging.

Moreover, for many businesses, non-tariff barriers to trade are even more important than tariffs. These are obstacles such as product standards, safety regulation and the administration of trade – the nitty-gritty governing how goods cross borders and what checks are applied.

Here, the EU appears to be playing hardball. While the UK has said it will phase in checks on EU goods coming into the country – so that firms don’t have to complete customs forms and tariff payments, or submit goods for physical checks for six months – the EU has not made any such promise. It still proposes to introduce full import controls on UK exports from 1 January 2021.