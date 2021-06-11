ITM Power: management answers your questions

ITM Power PLC designs and manufactures integrated hydrogen energy systems for energy storage and clean fuel production. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; the development and manufacture of prototype products; and the sale of electrolyzer products such as HGas, HFuel, HPac. It offers a range of services including construction, consulting, and other services. The company's largest end market by revenue is in the United Kingdom. Its primary geographic markets are the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Germany, and Italy, with maximum revenue from Germany. ITM Power PLC manufactures integrated hydrogen energy solutions, that meets the requirements for grid balancing and energy storage services, and for the production of clean fuel for transport, renewable heat and chemicals.

Dr Graham Cooley CEO and Andy Allen of ITM Power (LSE:ITM) present their trading update for the year ended 30 April 2021 and answer a range of investor questions. The event, held on 10 June 2021, is brought to you by our friends at Investor Meet Company .

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