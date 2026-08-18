Market snapshot: investors face a cacophony of market noise

US markets took another pause for breath as a fresh round of aggressive rhetoric around the Middle East conflict sent the oil price higher, taking Treasury yields with it.

The expiration of the ceasefire yesterday went largely unnoticed since it had hardly been adhered to by either side. Instead, Iran threatened to shift to an offensive military stance while the US made new threats to Oman given its reported talks with Iran on the Strait of Hormuz. Both sides ruled out any extension to what had become a ceasefire in name only, with the oil price touching $92 per barrel, leaving the 30-year Treasury yield to close at 5.3%, its highest level since 2007. This unfortunate development unwinds some of the optimism which had begun to permeate the market on interest rates, where a batch of soft economic data over the last couple of weeks had heightened hopes that the Federal Reserve would have little reason to hike for the time being.

Investors may be getting close to headline fatigue on the Middle East fluctuations, but the rise in bond yields is already having an effect, with the average long-term US mortgage rate already having risen to its highest level in a year. The release of the latest Fed minutes tomorrow are unlikely to shed much fresh light on the central bank’s thinking and indeed its apparent reticence to maintain forward guidance is leaving the door open to investor speculation and uncertainty.

Elsewhere, it was reported that Anthropic had seen second-quarter revenue of more than $11.5 billion (£8.5 billion) ahead of a potential IPO this year, where the appetite in debt and equity markets for funding the AI revolution shows no signs of abating. Indeed, Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is rumoured to be close to announcing its intention to raise $3.6 billion in an Australian “kangaroo deal”, in addition to its fundraise in Japan earlier this year, as the AI tentacles spread ever further. This spread is not only geographical, but sectoral as there are additional requirements for the likes of power equipment, materials, machinery and data centres.

Amid the many moving parts, the main US indices remain challenged but healthy, with year-to-date gains of 11.2%, 13.1% and 14.6% for the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq respectively, with each having tested record highs over recent months despite the cacophony of market noise.

With Asian markets having been spooked overnight by the latest Middle East developments, the mood in London was sober. The FTSE 100 stuttered to an opening gain which was flattered by some inevitable strength in index-heavyweights BP (LSE:BP.) and Shell (LSE:SHEL) who tracked the oil price higher, with the premier index now ahead by 8% in the year so far. A broker upgrade to Whitbread (LSE:WTB) was a rare bright spot, as many of the miners surrendered their gains from the previous day given a combination of a more risk-off approach and some weakening in commodity prices.

The property sector and housebuilders in particular came under renewed pressure. Falling prices, general mortgage affordability, potential Budget tax rises and the lack of the promised planning regulation reforms have all had a stultifying effect on the sector. As a result, many of the major players have retrenched, hoarding cash and limiting land acquisition to highly selective opportunities, while share prices have faltered in the face of stuttering demand.

The UK unemployment rate was stable at 4.9% in the three months to June, although perhaps more concerningly the level of job vacancies fell to its lowest level in five years, reflecting corporate uncertainty towards any hiring sprees. The news further clouds the situation for the Bank of England, where the next hurdle will be tomorrow’s inflation number, which is expected to peak at around 3% later this year given elevated energy prices.

A stabilising labour market coupled with persistent inflation tilts the likelihood towards a tightening of the monetary screw, as could be seen elsewhere from the likes of the European Central Bank (ECB), the Bank of Japan and potentially the Federal Reserve.