eyeQ: AstraZeneca, Wizz Air, GSK, AppLovin

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ

This series of weekly articles uses eyeQ’s smart machine to highlight 10 stocks whose share price trades at either a discount or premium to eyeQ’s Model Value price (where macro conditions say the share 'should’ trade).

A minus figure in these tables indicates a share trading below eyeQ’s Model Value, implying they are ‘cheap’ versus macro conditions. A plus figure screens as rich because the current share price is above eyeQ’s Model Value.

All companies must have a model relevance above 65%, which means the macro environment is critical and any valuation signals carry strong weight.

Here are definitions of terms used in the analysis:

Model value

Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment.

Model relevance

How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price.

Fair Value Gap (FVG)

The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it’s cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades.

Long Term model

This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

UK Top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 14 August 2026.

AstraZeneca

The drug giant has endured a series of negative news stories of late. First, the botched tie-up with Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY). Second, news that the experimental trial of lung cancer drug volrustomig is being halted.

But, from a purely macro perspective, the picture is more mixed.

First, the bad news. Macro is a headwind for AstraZeneca (LSE:AZN) - eyeQ model value is trending lower, down 4.7% in the last month alone. But the consolation is that the stock has sold off further and faster than macro conditions warrant. eyeQ model value sits 12,883p, which means AZN is 12% cheap in macro terms. Enough for a bullish signal.

International Top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 14 August 2026.

AppLovin

The high-growth advertising-technology company is widely regarded as a speculative AI play given that it uses artificial intelligence (AI) to help run advertising campaigns. It is not therefore a stock for the faint-hearted!

It is, however, 49% cheap to eyeQ model value of $470.02. Macro momentum has been declining for months but, over August, eyeQ model value has started to stabilise. AppLovin Corp Ordinary Shares - Class A (NASDAQ:APP) itself has sold off even harder after revenue came in towards the low end of analysts’ expectations. That divergence has created the fair value gap which is enough to trigger a new bullish signal.

