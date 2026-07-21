Must read: defence stocks jump after Healey appointed Chancellor

As part of his new Cabinet, Prime Minister Andy Burnham unexpectedly announced former defence secretary John Healey as his Chancellor. Healey’s resignation last month was a pivotal moment for Andy Burnham entering Number 10 by paving the way for Keir Starmer’s departure from office.

Healey’s surprise appointment has so far been well received by the markets with the pound paring some losses after the announcement, currently trading above $1.34. He is seen as an experienced political operator and a safe pair of hands with past experience in the Treasury under Gordon Brown.

The MP for Rawmarsh and Conisbrough is expected to be a fiscally prudent Chancellor, like his predecessor Rachel Reeves, but with a greater focus on devolution and defence spending. His appointment has sent defence stocks soaring with Babcock International Group (LSE:BAB) up 6%, hitting the top of the FTSE 100, and BAE Systems (LSE:BA.) also up over 3%.



However, Healey has a daunting task on his hands. The government has ambitious plans to tackle cost-of-living pressures, having already announced plans to cut VAT on household electricity bills in October. But he faces a very difficult set of public finances to carry these expensive plans through.

Amid the backdrop of the Iran war’s inflationary pressures and high levels of government debt, there’s little room for extra spending without raising taxes. And any signs he is veering away from Rachel Reeves’ strict fiscal rules could spook the bond market, with the 10-year yield already breaking above the psychological 5% level.

Burnham has expressed some interest in using some ‘flexibility’ in the fiscal rules, but the government must remain fiscally prudent, avoiding higher deficits and encouraging productive investment in order to keep the bond vigilantes at bay.