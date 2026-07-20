10 hottest ISA shares, funds and trusts: week ended 17 July 2026

We look at the investments ii customers have been buying within their ISAs during the previous week. The data includes only real-time trades, not regular investing instructions, and combines the use of both existing funds and new money.

Top 10 shares in ISAs

Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE:RR.) is rarely out of this list of most-bought stocks in ISAs on the ii platform but leads the pack for the first time since April.

The popular aerospace engineer nudged up one place to the top spot as investors picked up stock that was 5% cheaper over the week and 11% lower than its 1,532p peak earlier this month. Buying came after UBS said earlier in the week that Rolls was among the 10 most crowded stocks within its European stock universe.

Ocado Group (LSE:OCDO) hasn’t appeared here since September last year but enters this week at number four. It’s another case of bargain hunting following a sharp decline; not the first that the grocery technology firm has suffered.

Half-year results went down badly with investors, with pedestrian progress. There was also confirmation that Kroger’s Phoenix Customer Fulfilment Centre (CFC) is expected to be delayed again, this time to the 2028-29 financial year. And Lotte’s South Korea CFC will be delayed until 2029.

Analysts cut financial forecasts and price targets, although JPMorgan still has a target of 245p. And while the share price did initially crash to a 13-year low, it began to bounce just hours later and now trades not far off its pre-results levels.

Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) is back after a four-week break, up from 13th last time to fifth spot. Banks have been volatile over the past week, giving investors an opportunity to both buy and sell.

Analysts at UBS like the sector ahead of second-quarter earnings season. It backs Lloyds, which publishes results and strategic targets on 30 July, with a price target of 130p.

Ceres Power Holdings (LSE:CWR) remains on investor radars as its shares continue to lose ground despite no official news from the company. They fell 20% last week to a three-month low, unwinding the 187% gain from mid-April to a peak of 872.5p at the end of May. That said, they’re still up 70% so far in 2026.

Three stocks make way for this week’s newbies. easyJet, Taylor Wimpey and ITV all drop off the radar after making rare appearances a week ago.

Top 10 funds and trusts in ISAs

Flagship Baillie Gifford investment trust Scottish Mortgage Ord (LSE:SMT) has moved back into the top five this week despite a painful showing for top holding SpaceX.

Shares in SpaceX, which accounted for around a quarter of the Scottish Mortgage portfolio at the end of June, have been on a downward trend and last week fell below their initial public offering (IPO) price.

Scottish Mortgage shares have also struggled in recent weeks, but buying on weakness has propelled it back into the top five. SMT shares currently trade on a discount of around 9% to net asset value (NAV).

Beyond that we don’t see so much real change in the list.

Royal London Short Term Money Mkt Y Acc (B8XYYQ8) is unshaken from the top spot, with tracker funds Vanguard FTSE Global All Cp Idx £ Acc (BD3RZ58) and Vanguard FTSE Global All Cp Idx £ Acc (BD3RZ58) still right behind.

Two of Vanguard’s LifeStrategy offerings sit in the list, while Fidelity Index World P Acc (BJS8SJ3) returns to the table from 13th a week ago, displacing renewables play Greencoat UK Wind.

A few other popular active funds remain in the table, from Polar Capital Technology Ord (LSE:PCT) to Henderson Far East Income Ord (LSE:HFEL) and Artemis Global Income I Acc (B5ZX1M7).

Funds and trusts section written by Dave Baxter, senior fund content specialist at ii.