The Richard Hunter Interview: finding the best dividend stocks in Asia
15th September 2021 10:20
by Richard Hunter from interactive investor
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Richard is joined by Edmund Harriss, Portfolio Manager of the Guinness Asian Equity Income Fund, to discuss discovering high-quality Asian companies, exposure to the financial and tech sectors and top holdings, including DBS Singapore and China Merchants Bank.
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