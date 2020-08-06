Sebastian Lyon interview: my top hunting ground and a star stock
The chief investment officer of Troy Asset Management chats to Richard Hunter about the trust’s aims.
6th August 2020 09:25
by Richard Hunter from interactive investor
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The chief investment officer of Troy Asset Management and manager of Personal Assets Trust (LSE:PNL) tells interactive investor’s head of markets Richard Hunter about the trust’s objectives and top holdings, where he’s finding the best opportunities, and the Covid “phoney war”.
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