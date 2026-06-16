Understanding space stocks: the next big opportunity?
We explore what’s driving growth in the sector, where opportunities may emerge, and the key risks and challenges investors should consider.
16th June 2026 11:14
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Space is becoming an increasingly important area for investors to watch. With significant investment flowing into the sector, and rapid advances in technology, many are asking whether space could become one of the market’s next big themes.
ii’s Victoria Scholar and our expert panel explore what’s driving growth in the sector, where opportunities may emerge, and the key risks and challenges investors should consider.
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Panel:
Victoria Scholar | Head of Investments, interactive investor
Mark Boggett | CEO, Seraphim Space Investment Trust Ord (LSE:SSIT)
James Lockyer | Equity Analyst, Peel Hunt
This webinar is for any investor looking for keen insights.
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