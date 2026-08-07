Week Ahead: Bellway, IHG, Antofagasta, Pershing Square
There are fewer FTSE 100 results in the calendar, but still lots of activity among the mid-cap stocks and smaller companies. Here are the key dates for your diary.
7th August 2026 13:27
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
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Bill Ackman, of Pershing Square Holdings, at a dinner event in New York in 2024. Photo: Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images.
Monday 10 August
Trading statements
Caledonia Mining Corp, HgCapital Trust, Marshalls, Public Policy Holding Co
AGM/EGM
abrdn Property Income Trust Ltd, Ramsdens
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- Must read weekly preview: Aviva, Bellway, Entain
Tuesday 11 August
Trading statements
Atalaya Mining Copper, Bellway (LSE:BWY), Genuit, InterContinental Hotels Group (LSE:IHG), International Workplace Group, Meridian Mining, S4 Capital
AGM/EGM
CML Microsystems, Johnson Matthey
Wednesday 12 August
Trading statements
Balfour Beatty, Bravura Solutions, Evoke, Hill & Smith, Spirax Group
AGM/EGM
Advanced Medical Solutions, AdvancedAdvT Ltd, Mountview Estates, Safestay
Thursday 13 August
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Aberdeen Group, BP, GSK, HSBC, NatWest, Rio Tinto, Shell.
Trading statements
Amaroq Ltd, Antofagasta (LSE:ANTO), Costain, Fermi, PensionBee, Antofagasta (LSE:ANTO), Rank Group, Savills, Secure Trust Bank
AGM/EGM
Mid Wynd International Investment Trust, Revolution Beauty Group
Friday 14 August
Trading statements
Aviva, Winking Studios
AGM/EGM
Bezant Resources, Xtract Resources
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