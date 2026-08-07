Week Ahead: Bellway, IHG, Antofagasta, Pershing Square

There are fewer FTSE 100 results in the calendar, but still lots of activity among the mid-cap stocks and smaller companies. Here are the key dates for your diary.

7th August 2026 13:27

by Lee Wild from interactive investor

Share on

Bill Ackman of Pershing Square, Getty

Bill Ackman, of Pershing Square Holdings, at a dinner event in New York in 2024. Photo: Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images.

Monday 10 August

Trading statements

Caledonia Mining Corp, HgCapital Trust, Marshalls, Public Policy Holding Co

AGM/EGM

abrdn Property Income Trust Ltd, Ramsdens

Tuesday 11 August

Trading statements

Atalaya Mining Copper, Bellway (LSE:BWY), Genuit, InterContinental Hotels Group (LSE:IHG), International Workplace Group, Meridian Mining, S4 Capital

AGM/EGM

CML Microsystems, Johnson Matthey

Wednesday 12 August

Trading statements

Balfour Beatty, Bravura Solutions, Evoke, Hill & Smith, Spirax Group

AGM/EGM

Advanced Medical Solutions, AdvancedAdvT Ltd, Mountview Estates, Safestay

Thursday 13 August

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Aberdeen Group, BP, GSK, HSBC, NatWest, Rio Tinto, Shell.

Trading statements

Amaroq Ltd, Antofagasta (LSE:ANTO), Costain, Fermi, PensionBee, Antofagasta (LSE:ANTO), Rank Group, Savills, Secure Trust Bank

AGM/EGM

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust, Revolution Beauty Group

Friday 14 August

Trading statements

Aviva, Winking Studios

AGM/EGM

Bezant Resources, Xtract Resources

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Related Categories

    UK sharesInvestment Trusts

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox