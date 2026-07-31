Week Ahead: BP, HSBC, L&G, Glencore, Diageo, Persimmon
Get ready for another week of potentially market-moving FTSE 100 results, with some of the City’s favourite names prepared to report. Here are the key dates for your diary.
31st July 2026 13:34
by Richard Hunter from interactive investor
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Monday 3 August
Trading statements
Clarkson, FDM Group Holdings, Senior
AGM/EGM
Acceler8 Ventures, Supermarket Income REIT, Zotefoams
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Tuesday 4 August
Trading statements
BP (LSE:BP.), Convatec, Capita, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, Domino's Pizza, Filtronic, Fresnillo, Georgia Capital, HSBC Holdings (LSE:HSBA), Keller, Rotork, Pantheon International, Sabre Insurance Group, SIG, Smith & Nephew, Strix Group, Synthomer, Travis Perkins, XP Power
AGM/EGM
Symphony Environmental Technologies
Wednesday 5 August
Trading statements
4imprint, Canal+ SA, Coca-Cola HBC AG, Glencore (LSE:GLEN), Gran Tierra Energy, Ibstock, Legal & General Group (LSE:LGEN), Next (LSE:NXT), S4 Capital, Shawbrook, Zotefoams
AGM/EGM
Wizz Air
Thursday 6 August
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include AstraZeneca, Barclays, BT, RELX and Unilever.
Trading statements
Admiral, Burford Capital, Diageo (LSE:DGE), Harbour Energy, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Mears, Morgan Advanced Materials, OSB Group, Persimmon, PZ Cussons, Quilter, Serco, TP ICAP, Tritax Big Box REIT, Wheaton Precious Metals, Wizz Air, WPP
AGM/EGM
Beacon Energy, Focus Xplore, Forgent, GlobalData, Investec, Marks Electrical, Metir, NYCE International, Sintana Energy
Friday 7 August
Trading statements
Nothing in the diary yet
AGM/EGM
Tooru, United Oil & Gas
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