Week Ahead: BP, HSBC, L&G, Glencore, Diageo, Persimmon

Get ready for another week of potentially market-moving FTSE 100 results, with some of the City’s favourite names prepared to report. Here are the key dates for your diary.

31st July 2026 13:34

by Richard Hunter from interactive investor

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Monday 3 August

Trading statements

Clarkson, FDM Group Holdings, Senior

AGM/EGM

Acceler8 Ventures, Supermarket Income REIT, Zotefoams

Tuesday 4 August

Trading statements

BP (LSE:BP.), Convatec, Capita, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, Domino's Pizza, Filtronic, Fresnillo, Georgia Capital, HSBC Holdings (LSE:HSBA), Keller, Rotork, Pantheon International, Sabre Insurance Group, SIG, Smith & Nephew, Strix Group, Synthomer, Travis Perkins, XP Power

AGM/EGM

Symphony Environmental Technologies

Wednesday 5 August

Trading statements

4imprint, Canal+ SA, Coca-Cola HBC AG, Glencore (LSE:GLEN), Gran Tierra Energy, Ibstock, Legal & General Group (LSE:LGEN)Next (LSE:NXT), S4 Capital, Shawbrook, Zotefoams

AGM/EGM

Wizz Air

Thursday 6 August 

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include AstraZeneca, Barclays, BT, RELX and Unilever.

Trading statements

Admiral, Burford Capital, Diageo (LSE:DGE), Harbour Energy, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Mears, Morgan Advanced Materials, OSB Group, Persimmon, PZ Cussons, Quilter, Serco, TP ICAP, Tritax Big Box REIT, Wheaton Precious Metals, Wizz Air, WPP

AGM/EGM

Beacon Energy, Focus Xplore, Forgent, GlobalData, Investec, Marks Electrical, Metir, NYCE International, Sintana Energy

Friday 7 August

Trading statements

Nothing in the diary yet

AGM/EGM

Tooru, United Oil & Gas

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Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

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